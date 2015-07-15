An Artist Showcases What Real Women Look Like, Underneath It All

Australian artist Amy Herrmann has started a crowdfunding campaign to support an art project to celebrate women. Women who are “young, fat, tall…trans, skinny, disabled…mothers…short, scarred, and old.” The goal is to photograph 100 women in their underwear to showcase what real women look like, challenging modern media’s image of what women should look like.

In her Pozible description Herrmann writes, “Education is key to giving women and men a better understanding and appreciation for the diversity of the female body and the ways in which it grows, shapes, and changes over time and with different life experiences. And what better way to educate than through honest and uplifting photographs of 100 amazing women!”

The campaign has already raised $3,066 of a $2,700 goal, with 32 days left.