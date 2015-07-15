Today Is Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is here : To celebrate its 20th birthday, Amazon is slashing prices left and right, serving up even more sales than it did on Black Friday. Deals are available through the end of the day–but only to the Prime members who pay $99 for a yearly subscription.

The e-commerce giant will be adding new discounts throughout the day–as often as every 10 minutes–along with “Lightning Deals” that Amazon will only offer for a few hours. The Verge is updating a list of some of the best deals, but many have already expired. If you’re looking for a Kindle Fire HD 7, though, you’re still in luck:

If Amazon’s selection just isn’t cutting it for you–or you’re not a Prime member–check out Walmart’s offerings as well. The rival retailer just launched a flurry of discounts in response to Prime Day, with thousands of deals and a lower shipping minimum available for the next 90 days. The best part? Anyone can shop the sales–and you won’t be hedging your bets on the wait list for Amazon’s Lightning Deals.

Are your fingers primed and ready to score some deals? Run, don’t walk, to the Prime Day landing page–and open a tab for Walmart’s homepage while you’re at it.

