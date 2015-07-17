Why Wouldn’t Your Dog Also Want A High-Design House?

Like a delicious dog treat with faux grill marks, the Puphaus is designed to appeal to humans as well as dogs. Your four-legged friend will love the integrated food and water bowls, and the floating roof that lets the air circulate while still keeping things cosy, while you will appreciate the Le-Corbusier-like lines, and the beautiful unfinished cedar and cement construction.

The Puphaus—a thinly-veiled dog pun on Bauhaus—might be perfect for pooch, but it’s aimed at folks who appreciate art and architecture. “It’s as much about pleasing the human as it is about pleasing the pup,” says Zach Griggs, one half of Atlanta-based Pyramd Design Co.

The red cedar and portland cement weren’t just chosen for their beauty, though. They were picked “because of their remarkable inherent abilities to resist the outdoor elements—rot, decay, insects, and weather.”





Crucially, neither the wood nor the cement need further sealing or finishing to survive the elements. “Western Red Cedar is arguably the most sustainable and weather resistant wood out there,” says Griggs, “while the cement panel is the material of choice for siding and facades due to its superior outdoor lifespan.”

That these unfinished materials look good as they age doesn’t hurt. And neither does the easy-to-build design. The Puphaus ships flat-packed, and is as easy to put together as a piece of Ikea furniture. Easier, probably, given how many people complain about Ikea’s instruction manuals. Griggs and his business partner Roy Fleeman sent me a copy of the engineering drawings so I could see how the Puphaus fits together, and it really is easy. If you ever put a flatpack bed together you’ll have no problems.

A $1,000 kennel isn’t for everyone, but the doggy in these photos certainly looks happy. I asked Griggs if the dog was his.

“Spike, my pride and joy!” said Griggs. “From Atlanta Pet Rescue to high-end modern living in less than 2 years… :)”