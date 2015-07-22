Is This Part of Your LinkedIn Profile Hurting Your Job Search?

When it comes to recruiting, social networks aren’t going anywhere. The 2015 U.S. Recruiting Trends report from LinkedIn Talent Solutions found that 36% of U.S. recruiters say that social and professional networks are among the most important and long-lasting trends in recruiting for professional roles, and 43% said that recruiting will become more like marketing over the next 5 to 10 years. And 94% of recruiters surveyed in a recent Jobvite report use LinkedIn.

One powerful area that often needs help on the average profile is the recommendation section, says social media expert Melonie Dodaro, founder and CEO of Top Dog Social Media, a Kelowna, British Columbia, social media consultancy. This is an opportunity for you to showcase testimonials about you and your work, but too often, what appears are “fluffy, non-specific recommendations that can do more harm than good,” she says. Follow these steps to use other people’s words to highlight your stellar track record.

LinkedIn endorsements are the one-click answers to questions like “Does Sally know about blogging?” or “Does John know about social media?” Recommendations, on the other hand, are written testimonials from people who have worked with you in the past, and have more impact than endorsements, says Loveland, Colorado-based social media consultant Viveka Von Rosen, author of LinkedIn Marketing: An Hour A Day.

Asking for recommendations from colleagues is a good idea—many people just don’t think to offer them spontaneously, she says—but limit them to about two or three per job, although you may want several more if you’ve been in the same job for many years or if you’re self-employed.

The more recommendations you have from thought leaders or executives, the better, Von Rosen says. You can move your individual recommendations around, and you want the ones that are from more visible or higher-ranking folks higher in your profile, she adds.

When asking for a recommendation, you might want to give some direction about the areas on which you’d like your colleague to focus. Dodaro says you might want to write a sample recommendation or provide some bullet points to your colleague as suggestions, “but be sure to tell them to write what they’d like,” she says. A word of caution: Don’t send the same sample or bullets to everyone or else you’ll end up with a collection of reviews that read almost identically, she says.

It’s better to have fewer specific recommendations that a large collection that read something like: “John is a great guy.” Fluffy, vague recommendations make it seem like your colleague or supervisor couldn’t find anything of substance to say about you, Dodaro says.