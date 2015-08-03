What Are Sangita Patel, David Holz, And Arisha Michelle Hatch Loving This Month?

“I travel often and hate overpaying for flights. Hopper is an app that tells me what a good price is for my itinerary— and notifies me when a better price is available.”
— Sara Rowghani
VP of marketing, Kickstarter
“I’m in training for a long bike ride and have been logging my rides with Strava. The app breaks down my rides into segments, then compares how I did versus others. It gives me all the data I want after each ride.”
— Tim League
Cofounder and CEO, Alamo Drafthouse
“The Likary Smart Two Wheel Self Balancing Electric Scooter is basically a Segway without handlebars. Everyone loves them at the office.”
— David Holz
Cofounder and CTO, Leap Motion
“Jins is the best of Warby Parker and LensCrafters but with Japanese aesthetics, quality, and efficiency, and is less expensive than both.”
— Korey Lee
CIO, Sumall
Reading for Inspiration
1. Parting the Waters: America in the King Years 1954–1963
By Taylor Branch
The New Jim Crow
By Michelle Alexander
“Both books provide so much context for our current civil rights movement.”
— Arisha Michelle Hatch
Managing director of campaigns, ColorOfChange.org
2. The Woman I Wanted to Be
By Diane von Furstenberg
“A captivating memoir from one of my favorite designers.”
— Kerry O’Brien
Founder, Commando
3. Factory Man
By Beth Macy
“This man fought globalization to bring life back to a Southern town.”
— Rebecca Wesson Darwin
Founder and CEO, Garden & Gun magazine
“Mike Matola uses handwritten literary text, music lyrics, or film dialogue to create beautiful portraits. I have one of Hermione Granger in my office and it’s always a conversation starter!”
— Sangita Patel
COO, RRKidz
“WTSO.com (Wines ‘Til Sold Out) sells high-end wines at friendly prices, but only one kind at a time. Free shipping when you buy four bottles or more!”
— Sheela Maini Søgaard
CEO, Bjarke Ingels Group
“Gum Tree L.A. has gifts for kids and adults, and lots of stuff for the house that my husband says we don’t need.”
— Evin Shutt
COO, 72andSunny
“When I commute to work on my bike, the Bookman Cup Holder is essential for my morning coffee. The design allows easy mounting on my handlebars and doesn’t require hardware.”
— Adam McDermott
CEO, Linus Bike
What is your new favorite cocktail ingredient?
La Gitana Manzanilla Sherry
“This Spanish sherry, produced by a centuries-old family-run business, epitomizes the blending of tradition and trend.”
— Jackson Cannon
Bar Director, Eastern Standard, Boston
Fall Sherry Cobbler
4 Apple slices
½ oz Velvet Falernum
½ oz Cinnamon and black pepper–infused Combier*
2 oz La Gitana Manzanilla
*For cinnamon and black pepper–infused Combier: Add 75 grams crushed cinnamon sticks and 10 grams crushed black pepper to one 750 mL bottle Combier. Fine strain after two hours.
Instructions
- Muddle apples in the Velvet Falernum and Combier.
- Add La Gitana Manzanilla.
- Dry shake (without ice), fine strain into a rocks glass, and fill with crushed ice.
- Garnish with 2 apple slices, orange moon, lemon moon, mint sprig, and ground cinnamon.