What Are Sangita Patel, David Holz, And Arisha Michelle Hatch Loving This Month?

“I travel often and hate overpaying for flights. Hopper is an app that tells me what a good price is for my itinerary— and notifies me when a better price is available.” — Sara Rowghani VP of marketing, Kickstarter

“I’m in training for a long bike ride and have been log­ging my rides with Strava. The app breaks down my rides into segments, then compares how I did versus others. It gives me all the data I want after each ride.”

— Tim League

Cofounder and CEO, Alamo Drafthouse

“The Likary Smart Two Wheel Self Balancing Electric Scooter is basically a Segway without handlebars. Every­one loves them at the office.”

— David Holz

Cofounder and CTO, Leap Motion

Likary Smart Two Wheel Self Balancing Electric Scooter Illustration: Scott Chambers

“Jins is the best of Warby Parker and LensCrafters but with Japanese aesthetics, quality, and efficiency, and is less expensive than both.”

— Korey Lee

CIO, Sumall

By Taylor Branch

By Michelle Alexander

“Both books provide so much context for our current civil rights movement.”

— Arisha Michelle Hatch

Managing director of campaigns, ColorOfChange.org

By Diane von Furstenberg

“A captivating memoir from one of my favorite designers.”

— Kerry O’Brien

Founder, Commando