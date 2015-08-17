DJI And GoPro Are Engaging In Their Own Kind Of Drone Warfare

Imagine two drones crashing into each other mid-flight. How cool would that footage be? Now imagine DJI, the Chinese-based company that’s the world’s largest drone seller, on a collision course with GoPro, the American maker of the world’s most popular action cameras. This smashup is going to be even more spectacular to watch.

As recently as last year, DJI and GoPro were helping each other rise to their current heights. DJI encouraged people who bought its drones to use GoPros to shoot aerial footage, and GoPro showcased the most stunning drone videos. In fact, the two were in talks to produce a GoPro-branded drone, according to DJI CEO Frank Wang, but Wang claims that GoPro demanded two-thirds of the profits, and he thought DJI deserved the 2-1 split in its favor. Now DJI is making action cameras, and GoPro is pursuing its own drone.

This friendship turned rivalry is less about the short-term money from a joint venture and more about the long-term profits from owning the platform for a new generation of recreational devices. The consumer drone market is expected to soar from $609 million in 2014 revenue to $4.8 billion by the end of the decade, according to Radiant Insights. DJI, which will reportedly generate close to $1 billion in revenue this year, views drones as the focal point of the skirmish and is working furiously to improve its technology. It has already released three new models within the past year, and in May, it announced a $10 million SkyFund with the VC firm Accel Partners to invest in startups building tools to improve almost every aspect of drones’ reliability and intelligence, from batteries to navigation. A month later, DJI released a new drone that features an automatic obstacle-avoidance system. In that same time, it’s been iterating on its own camera. GoPro, with its first drone slated for release in the first half of 2016, faces the extreme challenge of outdoing what DJI will have on the market—which will be several times better than today’s state of the art.