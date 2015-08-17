How Europe Is Finally Taking On Silicon Valley

The European Commission—the executive body of the E.U.—wants to supercharge its sluggish startup scene and cultivate a generation of Skypes that don’t emigrate to America.

But that also means wresting control of the European tech market back from Silicon Valley’s biggest power players, which have dominated the region for decades with little local competition. Google, for example, controls nearly 93% of all online searches in Europe. Compare that to the U.S., where Google faces some competition from Yahoo and Bing and accounts for 80% of searches.

So far, the European Commission’s most aggressive moves are mostly stuck in regulatory limbo and ongoing investigations, but some U.S. tech giants, including Google, Facebook, and Amazon, have already begun to make changes in reaction to the new landscape.

Amazon sells more than twice as much in Europe than the region’s second largest online retailer, Otto. So when the European Commission launched an antitrust investigation into the e-commerce sector in May, Amazon was a clear target. Investigators are now probing its e-books business for anticompetitive dealings. Google is also facing formal charges that it unfairly displayed its own Google Shopping results over those from local businesses.

President Obama, in a February interview with Re/code, called these legal battles “more commercially driven than anything else,” adding, “We have owned the Internet. Our companies have created it, expanded it, perfected it in ways that they can’t compete. And oftentimes what is portrayed as high-minded positions on issues sometimes is just designed to carve out some of their commercial interests.”