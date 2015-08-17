Vice And CNN Are In A Battle Royale For the Future Of the News

On the surface, Vice and CNN appear to be polar opposites. Over the past 35 years, CNN has become the go-to channel for breaking news, while Vice has spent its 21-year existence finding creative ways to curse.

Even the companies’ respective leaders bristle at the comparison. Last year, Vice cofounder and CEO Shane Smith made his feelings about CNN clear when he said, “Everything they do is a fucking disaster.” Meanwhile, CNN president Jeff Zucker shrugged in response: “They produce 15 hours of television [a month]. We’re going to do that between now and tonight.”

The sniping belies the fact that Vice and CNN are both fighting for the same pool of advertising, sponsorship, and subscriber revenue, and both are pursuing remarkably similar strategies to win the future of the news business. The bulk of CNN’s revenue comes from cable subscriber fees ($710 million in 2014). But this won’t last forever. “CNN is essentially a forced subscription service,” says Newsonomics media analyst Ken Doctor. As the cable bundle erodes, “CNN will be in a very different kind of game, and its half-dollar per subscriber will be in jeopardy.” At the same time, global digital ad revenues are predicted to outstrip those of U.S. TV by 2017.

Vice, which was birthed as a free magazine in Montreal, now specializes in documentary-style episodes that feature super-immersive reporting, such as journalist Medyan Dairieh’s infiltration of ISIS. Similarly, Zucker’s investment in original CNN programming—most notably Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown—provides a library of original programming that won’t grow stale with the next news cycle, can easily be disseminated and monetized across TV, mobile, and the web, and can command more premium prime-time advertisers than a typical nightly news or talk program. This bet on personalities who can breathe life into stories on topics from Iran to Bitcoin is a slightly cleaned-up version of Vice’s programming strategy.

The networks’ distribution strategies are now practically identical, popping up wherever people may want to get their news. Both Vice and CNN had inaugural Snapchat Discover channels, and Facebook tapped each company to join initiatives to help it promote the creation of more content within the social network.