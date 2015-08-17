Here’s Why Snapchat And Twitter Are Barreling Toward A Social Media Collision

The enemy of Facebook’s enemy is not a friend but maybe an even bigger rival. Both Snapchat and Twitter have been defined as potential threats to Facebook, but they’re really competing against one another. Both services court media companies for content—especially video—and both see their greatest business and cultural potential in coalescing massive audiences to share a live experience, whether it’s an awards show or a weekend at Coachella. Which platform to share what’s happening now is built to last?