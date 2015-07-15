Meet The Two Guys Behind A DIY Mini-Empire That’s Inspired A Dynamic Subculture

They had a fateful meeting back in 1998 at a concert and instantly knew they were on the same frequency. After collabing to create some music together, they set their tunes to cassette and realized they loved having a physical tape in their hands. Branding their new business with a doodle of a burger, Sean Bohrman and Lee Rickard founded Burger Records to support other indie bands and get their sound out on cassette.
Check out this installment of Innovation Agents to see how the Burger Boys did what they loved and have managed to keep something as outdated as a cassette tape thriving in the DIY music industry.