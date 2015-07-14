Here Are Buck Naked, Genital-less Couples Jumping In Slow Motion

Last year it was a buck naked flash mob in L.A . This year, naked trampolining.

To celebrate National Nude Day (July 14th–don’t forget to send Mom a card…) and promote Season Two of its show Dating Naked, VH1 has gone all arty with a strategically, weirdly, blurred spot featuring a diverse range of couples jumping in unison, the effects of gravity, acceleration and inertia on their bouncing flesh captured in glorious slow motion.

The new ad “Love Is In The Air,” by agency Mistress, was shot in super slow motion at 1,000 frames per second. Is it oddly mesmerizing? Yes. Is it NSFW? No. Are all the naughty bits as smooth as Barbie and Ken? Affirmative.





The new season of Dating Naked premieres on July 22.