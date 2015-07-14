Too Many Ex-CEOs On Twitter’s Board? Evan Williams Says He Would Step Down

Evan Williams, Twitter’s cofounder and former chief executive, said he would resign from the company’s CEO-filled board if its next head was uncomfortable with the presence of multiple CEOs. Williams and two other former CEOs–cofounder Jack Dorsey and, most recently, Dick Costolo–are all on Twitter’s board, an unusual turn of events for such a large company.

Williams told attendees at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen that he would be willing to step down if Twitter’s next CEO was worried by the prospect of having three ex-CEOs watch their every move, The New York Times reports:

“I think the board composition won’t be a deciding factor in the choice. I will say personally if the right C.E.O. would prefer one less C.E.O. on the board I’d be happy to — it’s more important that we get that person than I’m on the board. I can only speak for myself.”

What’s interesting is that Williams himself is one of three board members conducting the search for Twitter’s next CEO. “We’re looking for an exceptional leader who knows how to define a direction,” Williams said at the conference, according to The Wall Street Journal. “It’s more strategy than it is product per se.”

His appearance was part of a press blitz designed to assuage investors worried about the company’s future.

Twitter stock suddenly spiked today, due to a bogus news story: A counterfeit Bloomberg site falsely reported a $31 billion acquisition offer for the company.

[via The Wall Street Journal]