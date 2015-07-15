Microsoft Has Hit The Ecosystem Wall

Last week’s announcement that Microsoft would scale back its smartphone efforts was a clarifying moment. The resulting smartphone segments that the company will play in—which it calls business, value, and flagship—mirror those of its Surface tablets. In an email to employees explaining the change, Satya Nadella noted: “We are moving from a strategy to grow a stand-alone phone business to a strategy to grow and create a vibrant Windows ecosystem that includes our first-party device family.”

The word “ecosystem” is tossed about a lot in the tech industry, but it does not simply mean having a bunch of stuff out in the market. As in nature, having a tech ecosystem implies that one part of a business feeds another part. Unlike in nature, though, ecosystems are expected to not only continue in their cycle but keep growing. And growth is where Microsoft’s prospects still look iffy.

The company was once the grand master of ecosystem strategy. Beginning in the 1980s, it leveraged its position in DOS to create Windows, which let it move from client operating systems into server operating systems, applications, and development tools. Its strength in development tools helped it move into video games.

Even in retreat, Microsoft’s position is less dire than the fates of BlackBerry, Palm, and Symbian.

Before the iPhone, it even appeared as if Microsoft could extend its close relationships with developers and Windows’ familiar user interface elements into a dominant position in smartphones. Indeed, while Microsoft is often criticized for being late to the smartphones market, it actually entered it a half-decade before Apple did. Even in retreat, the company’s position is less dire than the fates of its once-powerful competitors BlackBerry, Palm, and Symbian.

As Microsoft’s smartphone journey became an uphill battle, Apple’s ecosystem started gaining steam. Unlike Microsoft’s efforts, the iPhone was driven principally by the Apple brand and the user experience the phone offered. Technical ties didn’t matter so much: The Mac had little direct influence on the iPod, which had little direct influence on the iPhone and iPad. Today, the Apple Watch leverages the installed base and developer support of the iPhone, but there are signs that the company’s nearly two decades of hit products may be finally slowing down.