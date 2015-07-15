Type God Erik Spiekermann’s Biggest Challenge? “Asking For Money”

Whether he’s criticizing Apple for its font choices , blaming bad design for getting “an asshole” elected president , or complaining about the fact-checking skills of contemporary design journalists , Erik Spiekermann isn’t a man who minces words. But while you probably wouldn’t describe him as cuddly, the famed German designer and typographer has been a life-long friend and mentor to those who share his life’s passion: great design in all its forms.

Designers should be interpreters between the corporate world and normal consumers.

After Spiekermann revealed to us some of his best productivity tips in a recent article, we wanted to know more about how he works. Here, Spiekermann answers eight questions for us about his first job, his most cherished possession, what he thinks is wrong with today’s design world, and his biggest challenge as a designer.





What was the first thing you ever designed?

It was a cover for a library catalog for children’s books.

What is your daily work routine like?

Electronic correspondence usually takes up the first three hours of my day (lots of unsolicited mails from students, colleagues, and so on), then I do a few domestic things like mending bikes, cleaning stuff from my desk, going through old files. After lunch, I answer more emails, which come in from the U.S. around this time because you are between six and nine hours behind me in Berlin. Then I go out for a coffee or read papers and magazines to avoid real work. I try and avoid doing more real work until after 8 p.m. After the evening news, I’ll then do a last round of design work until 1 a.m. When I work in the letterpress shop, I get there around 9 a.m. and work until around 7 p.m. at night.

What is your biggest challenge as a designer?

Asking for money for my work.

What’s your favorite thing you own?