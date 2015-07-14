Inception Selfie, DIY Drone, And 6 More Next-Level Smartphone Photo Tricks

The photography app boom has made it easier than ever, and more socially rewarding, to take the kind of photos that bring viewers to tears. Of course, if everybody can take an awesome photo, then what even is an awesome photo? A new video offers some creative advice that goes far beyond filtering to create highly distinctive, formula-busting photos with only your smartphone and the proper motivation.

“8 DIY Smartphone Photography Tips” is the latest video from the lens-wizards at Cooperative of Photography, who previously taught you how to take pictures on vacation and compose images like you mean it. The video breaks down eight new ways to take memorable smartphone pics, including more or less creating a drone with a big-ass balloon and tying your phone to it. (The aerial shots are priceless, and so is the adrenaline rush of almost losing your phone in the sea.) Other tips are far less labor-intensive, such as using your sunglasses as a real-life filter, rather than the Instagram kind, but the breadth of suggestions is enough to give anyone impetus to ditch the selfie stick and make some more imaginative memories.