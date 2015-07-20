How Two Brothers Goosed Google And Turned A Dorm-Room Lark Into $15 Million Per Year

Fred and Mark Hajjar

But when I ask them about their design backgrounds, there’s an awkward pause. Finally, Mark haltingly says, “I’ve kind of studied it since I’ve been here?” As an example of a product of theirs he likes, Mark tells me about a sweater with a mirror embedded in it, above a ribbon that says “ugliest sweater prize.”

“You can go up to somebody and say, hey, check out the ugliest sweater,” he says during a recent phone call, “and they see a picture of themselves. So, we just think of these crazy, off-the-wall ideas and make them reality.”

What’s going on here? To find out, just Google “ugly Christmas sweater.” We’ll wait.

Okay, so you saw that the Hajjar’s site, UglyChristmasSweater.com, is the first or second result, depending on the day. That’s not an accident; it’s a result of a lot of hard work. Because their real work–their real passion–isn’t designing sweaters, it’s dominating search rank.

By now, search engine optimization, or SEO, is a well-documented, modern art form. It’s about convincing Google or Bing or Yahoo or any other search engine (but, really, mostly Google) that when people search for something–“home mortgage” or “dentist” or “what is this lump”– that your site has the best information for them. This makes the search engine bring it up first. There are lots and lots of details to this, more than 200 separate data points, according to Google itself. But the core is about looking at how many times the Internet links to a particular page in reference to a particular topic. This is a site’s pagerank, and here is a link to a very long paper by Sergey Brin and Larry Page on that subject you can read if you’re seeing this article while trapped somewhere without anything better to do.

All this stuff is just supposed to reflect reality. That is to say, people find a site useful, so Google is going to show it to you. But there’s a whole world of professionals who work hard every day to trick search engines into directing people to sites they really don’t want to visit by making it look like other people found them useful. They put up dummy websites that only exist to link back to their page. They obsessively monitor Google for every tiny update in what they prefer: Make your site seem local by putting an address on it, use hyphens instead of underscores in your URLs, seeding their site with commonly searched-for keywords (and synonyms for those words), and much more. They obsessively monitor the web for broken links which they try to get re-directed to their own sites, a practice called “broken link building.” Alternately, a business might just contact people who’ve linked to its competitors and try to convince them to link to their own site instead.