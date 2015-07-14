You Control This New VW Ad By Making Your Own Ridiculous Car Noises

If there’s one thing that unites us all, it’s that at one point in our lives, we assumed the persona of a motorized vehicle by making some kind of RRRRRR sounds. Now, whether you were five in the back seat of your car, or 35 recounting a particularly exhilarating afternoon of rush hour traffic at the bar, that inner vroom-vroom (or, indeed, broom broom ) is in all of us. With it’s newest campaign, VW is hoping to unleash it.

“Unleash Your Rrr” is an interactive ad that takes your best racing car impression and turns it into a video starring pro driver Tanner Foust. Agency Deutsch LA developed the interactive site with artificial intelligence Deep Learning technology, a subset of Machine Learning, to analyze each user’s unique vocal take on the Golf R engine’s roar. It then generates a customized video of the Golf R model roaring through a race track, drifting, braking, and executing other cool stunts that correspond with the your voice recording. The site classifies each person’s vocal pitch and picks a matching clip from a pool of hundreds of VW car videos. If you make an acceleration sound, you might see the Golf R storming down a straightaway, or if it’s a screeching sound, the car may be drifting through a tight turn.





It’s a fun, unique idea that puts a tech twist on the typical racetrack-bound car ad. Plus, there’s the added bonus of getting Michael “Man of 10,000 Sound Effects” Winslow involved.