3 Ideas For Curing Your Case Of The Mondays

Be honest, this morning sucked, right? Sunday night seemed so peaceful. You thought maybe the weekend would never end. And then, suddenly, the screeching alarm.

But what if you’d woken to the sound of a child’s giggles?

This is the philosophy of Monyay, a series of three concepts Ideo and the WNYC show Studio 360 created to make Mondays a little less horrible. It includes an alarm clock called Lolzzz that you tickle, a tin can communication device called Sincerely that wags its tail with nice messages, and a gadget called PopUp that pings you with notifications by blowing big poppable bubbles.

“The place that we were looking here was at this really painful moment, that moment that marks the transition between your weekend and your week,” says Ideo design director Ingrid Fetell Lee. “I think the intention was to find a way to bring a moment of whimsy and put you in another kind of headspace. The natural place to go in that moment is a sense of dread and loss. What we wanted to create was a sense of positivity, joy, and abundance.”

Each object is a masterpiece of interaction design. Take Lolzzz. Yes, it’s an alarm clock that giggles you awake. But it’s more than the equivalent of a fun ringtone. When you walk over to the device to turn it off, the object is rocking on its back with belly laughter. And when you tickle it, the alarm just doesn’t stop. The laughter gets louder. The UX actually lures you into a moment of happiness.

Sincerely is like an updated version of the old two tin cans and a string telephone. Every Sunday night, a connected app prompts someone to leave a nice message about you. On Monday, shortly after you wake, you’ll see the can. But it’s not blinking or buzzing like your phone. It’s, for lack of a better term, wagging its tail like a happy dog. Pick it up, and hear something nice about yourself.

If novel interactions in the industrial design world are rare, novel interactions created specifically to make us happy are even rarer. Lee points to our own habituation as the culprit.