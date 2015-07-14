Lena Dunham Launches A Newsletter For Young Feminists

Sounds like writing a book, running her own show, and getting published in the pages of The New Yorker is a snooze and a half for Lena Dunham . The cultural darling, working with Girls producer and showrunner Jenni Konner, has decided to launch a weekly newsletter targeted at young women.





Dunham, one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People, told BuzzFeed News that the upcoming newsletter, Lenny, will be aimed at “an army of like-minded intellectually curious women and the people who love them, who want to bring change but also want to know, like, where to buy the best tube top for summer that isn’t going to cost your entire paycheck.” In other words, young women looking to sport a shade of modern feminism:

“We want people who have totally diverse interests,” said Dunham, who was wearing a bright blue jumpsuit and intermittently charming the baby at the adjacent table. She was accompanied by Grose and Audrey Gelman, her power-girl best friend and occasional Girls walk-on, who is an adviser on the project and is serving as its publicist. “People who want to talk about radical politics but also want to talk about fashion and also want to talk about Rihanna, and also understand that all of those things can be happening at the same time.” …in theory, Lenny will not only be devoted to its newsletter form, but to promoting and modeling a different type of feminist discourse. Its inspiration is less Feministing or Jezebel and more “Rookie’s Big Sister,” as Grose put it, “or Goop meets Grantland.”

At the helm of Lenny are several editorial voices: former Jezebel writer Jessica Grose, Rookie writer Laia Garcia, and Doreen St. Félix, who has been published in The Hairpin and BuzzFeed. The newsletter will feature content from its editorial staff, but also from readers and Dunham’s celebrity friends. While the venture will initially be self-funded, Dunham and Konner have plans to bring in revenue through curated advertising and e-commerce.

Eventually, Dunham hopes to make Lenny more than just a newsletter: BuzzFeed notes that it will “morph into a something of a website-letter hybrid,” in a similar vein to Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site Goop.

Read more about Lena Dunham’s new venture over at BuzzFeed.