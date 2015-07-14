advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Redux: In Honor of Bastille Day, Here Are 15 Reasons Why France Is So Great

The French don’t always get the props they deserve. Let’s do something about that.

Redux: In Honor of Bastille Day, Here Are 15 Reasons Why France Is So Great
[Photo: Flickr user Irene]
By KC Ifeanyi2 minute Read

What’s known around some parts as France’s Fourth of July, Bastille Day, or La Fête Nationale, commemorates the climax of a fierce revolution at the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789. Under Louis XVI’s reign, political prisoners were held in Bastille until the people of Paris stormed the fortress, bringing great change to the government and its people.

advertisement
advertisement

If anything, Bastille Day is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the French, and we’re celebrating by highlighting some of our favorite imports, old and new. With France’s influence spanning art, fashion, food, film, and beyond, this list is far from comprehensive, to be sure. So let us know who you’d include on your list in the comment section below!

François Truffaut, film director

Truffant was at the forefront of the influential French New Wave (La Nouvelle Vague) with enduring classics like Jules et Jim.

Charlotte Gainsbourg, actress/musician

Gainsbourg has slid out of the shadows of her formidable parents (French icon Serge Gainsbourg and English actress Jane Birkin) and into her own lanes as director Lars von Trier’s muse and as a musician.

Jean-Paul Sartre, philosopher/writer

Sartre, who famously rejected a Nobel Prize in Literature stating “a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution,” was a trailblazer in intelligentsia for anti-fascism and anti-imperialism.

Édith Piaf, singer

Piaf managed to channel her tragic life into her signature style that became the voice of a nation.

Jean-Pierre Jeunet, film director

If Jeunet’s only film was Amélie (Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain), he’d still be on this list. His quirky characters and dreamy French landscapes are a vision uniquely his own.

advertisement

Daft Punk, musicians

The helmeted electronica duo has made an indelible mark stateside, winning a total of six Grammys, most recently for their fourth studio album, Random Access Memories.

Coco Chanel, fashion designer

Chanel’s revolutionary designs ushered in an era of casual chic that the luxury brand has now become synonymous with.

MC Solaar, rapper

The Senegalese rapper is a lyricist genius, layering clever wordplay with an unrelenting flow.

Nadia Boulanger, composer/conductor

As the first woman to conduct the Boston, New York, and Philadelphia orchestras, as well as London’s Royal Philharmonic, Boulanger was a pioneer for women in classical music.

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, artist and printmaker

Toulouse-Lautrec’s splashy depictions of the Belle Époque in Paris, replete with the carnival of characters passing through the Moulin Rouge, are still widely circulated today.

Josephine Baker, dancer/actress

Although Baker was born in St. Louis, she was embraced by the French, becoming the first African-American women to star in a feature film (Zouzou) as well as using her influence to help both the Civil Rights movement and the French Resistance.

advertisement

Claude Monet, painter

It’s difficult to pin down the best or top French artists when you have choices like Edgar Degas and Camille Pissarro, but featuring the founder of the French Impressionist movement is always a good place to start.

Claude Debussy, composer

Debussy’s break from traditional scales and tonal structures cemented his status as one of the forefathers of Impressionistic music.

Alexandre Desplat, composer

Desplat has created a distinguished career in scoring films including The Imitation Game, The Danish Girl, Unbroken, The King’s Speech, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and Zero Dark Thirty. Surprisingly enough, he’s only won one Academy Award for Best Original Score, which he picked up in 2015 for The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Omar Sy, actor

Sy first blipped on our radar in 2011 with his performance in The Intouchables and he’s been building a stellar resume ever since with roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Samba, Jurassic World, and director Ron Howard’s upcoming adaptation of Dan Brown’s novel Inferno.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

KC covers entertainment and pop culture for Fast Company. Previously, KC was part of the Emmy Award-winning team at "Good Morning America" where he was the social media producer.

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life