Redux: In Honor of Bastille Day, Here Are 15 Reasons Why France Is So Great

What’s known around some parts as France’s Fourth of July, Bastille Day, or La Fête Nationale, commemorates the climax of a fierce revolution at the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789. Under Louis XVI’s reign, political prisoners were held in Bastille until the people of Paris stormed the fortress, bringing great change to the government and its people.

If anything, Bastille Day is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the French, and we’re celebrating by highlighting some of our favorite imports, old and new. With France’s influence spanning art, fashion, food, film, and beyond, this list is far from comprehensive, to be sure. So let us know who you’d include on your list in the comment section below!

Truffant was at the forefront of the influential French New Wave (La Nouvelle Vague) with enduring classics like Jules et Jim.

Gainsbourg has slid out of the shadows of her formidable parents (French icon Serge Gainsbourg and English actress Jane Birkin) and into her own lanes as director Lars von Trier’s muse and as a musician.

Sartre, who famously rejected a Nobel Prize in Literature stating “a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution,” was a trailblazer in intelligentsia for anti-fascism and anti-imperialism.

Piaf managed to channel her tragic life into her signature style that became the voice of a nation.

If Jeunet’s only film was Amélie (Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain), he’d still be on this list. His quirky characters and dreamy French landscapes are a vision uniquely his own.