One Game Kid Joins Every Pick-Up Game Going In Nike’s Latest Multi-Sport Extravaganza

There’s a reason Nike and agency Wieden + Kennedy Portland are seen as the standard bearers for fun, inspiring sports ads, and this latest spot is one of them.

Directed by Stacy Wall, the spot starts with a kid skateboarding in the neighborhood when he gets called onto the basketball court to fill in. Next thing you know, “Surfin’ Bird” kicks in, and the kid is bouncing from sport to sport, bumping in to all manner of pro athletes all along the way. There’s New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis, women’s soccer legend Mia Hamm, beach volleyball Olympic champ Misty May-Treanor, MLB stars Mike Trout and Garrett Richards, lacrosse brothers Miles and Lyle Thompson, and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.





The fast-paced spot debuted Monday night during the MLB Home Run Derby on ESPN.