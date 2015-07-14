Facebook Is Working On A Digital Assistant Called Moneypenny

Facebook would like to be the Moneypenny to your M. The social network is planning to launch a virtual assistant for its standalone Messenger app, The Information reported Monday night .

The teased service will supposedly let users call on “real people” when they need help choosing products or services, putting it somewhere between Siri and concierge services like Alfred. Facebook hasn’t yet revealed details on how Moneypenny will operate and what features it will include.

Facebook boasts more than 700 million users on the Messenger app each month, according to The Information. Over the past year, the company has made a strong push to develop the platform beyond its humble roots, first forcing Facebook users to download the app by removing messages from its flagship app, and then adding Venmo-esque functionality to allow peer-to-peer payments. At its F8 conference in March, Facebook revealed it had also partnered with retailers: Soon, users will even be able to shop without leaving the confines of the Messenger app.

Facebook employees are currently testing the new assistant service, with no launch date planned as of yet. The name Moneypenny is only being used internally at the moment–but we’re hoping it sticks.

[via The Information]