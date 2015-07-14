Reddit Chief Engineer Quits, Says She “Lost Confidence” In Company’s Direction

Reddit chief engineer Bethanye Blount has left the company after less than two months, Re/code reports . Her exit comes just days after former CEO Ellen Pao resigned .

Speaking to Re/code, Blount said she was no longer confident in the direction of the company:

Blount said she left because she did not think she “could deliver on promises being made to the community.” “I feel like there are going be some big bumps on the road ahead for Reddit,” Blount said. “Along the way, there are some very aggressive implied promises being made to the community — in comments to mods, quotes from board members — and they’re going have some pretty big challenges in meeting those implied promises.”

Blount also told Re/code that she felt Pao was put on a “glass cliff” and set up for failure, as a woman placed at the helm of Reddit at a contentious time.

The online community has been in a state of unrest since the unexpected dismissal of beloved talent director Victoria Taylor on July 2. In response, many of the site’s volunteer moderators temporarily shut down nearly 300 forums, including the popular “Ask Me Anything” subreddit. Just over a week later, then-CEO Ellen Pao resigned and was replaced by Reddit cofounder Steve Huffman. “Ultimately, the board asked me to demonstrate higher user growth in the next six months than I believe I can deliver while maintaining reddit’s core principles,” Pao wrote in a post on Reddit.

