A New Business Model For Fine Artists: Direct-To-Collector Subscriptions

Ashley Longshore is a self-taught artist who didn’t start painting until she was in college studying English literature. But from the very beginning it was more than a hobby or a pure creative outlet. Inspired by commercial artists like Peter Max, who became millionaires doing what they loved, Longshore saw herself as an entrepreneur from day one.

“When I started painting, I built a portfolio and I said, ‘You know, this is a numbers game, I’m going to take this to 10 different galleries, one of them is bound to say yes.’ I took them to 10 galleries and the woman said, ‘Absolutely, I’ll have a one-woman show for you.’ We had a show. I sold a bunch of art. And I said, ‘My God, this is what I want to do with my career.'”

I’ve always fought against making T-shirts, making fucking coffee cups.

Based in New Orleans, Longshore is now 23 years into a full-time career as an artist, succeeding largely in recent years by cutting out the middleman and using her fans and social media to promote her work directly to buyers. And this year, she has supercharged her business model with Artgasm, a subscription program in which members get four exclusive pieces per year for a single $500 annual payment or monthly installments of $50. There are only 250 Artgasm memberships available each year, but that means an automatic $125,000 or more in guaranteed revenue.

“As my career has gotten bigger and I’ve had more high profile clients, and I’ve sort of expanded to showing my art work all over the world, I realized through social media that there was a great demand for Ashley Longshore, Ashley Longshore something,” she says. “I’ve always fought against making T-shirts, making fucking coffee cups. I thought, ‘There’s got to be a cool way that I can do something so that I’m appeasing these people that are wanting some Ashley, that maybe don’t have the expendable income. Or maybe that I already have collectors that do have the income, but they want more.”

The specific idea for Artgasm came from George Howard, a Longshore collector-turned-friend who was also a music industry veteran and, among other things, one of the founders of the digital distribution platform TuneCore that helps musicians get their work directly to retailers like iTunes without a label.

“It has always been this idea where I’ve been trying very hard to disintermediate between creative people and their fans,” says Howard. “It worked out really well and what was so interesting about that process was seeing what artists could do, once they were given access and given tools. There’s this impression that artists aren’t able to be business people, and I think that’s misguided.”

“There are musicians who have sold millions of records and don’t have two nickels to rub together,” says Longshore. With artists, a lot of times it’s the same way. They’re working the galleries and the galleries are taking 50%; they don’t know who their customers are. My whole business model has been, fuck the galleries, keep 100% of our profit margin, utilize all the connections I have with my highbrow collectors and really use technology and social media.”