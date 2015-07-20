How Dick’s Put Content, And The Real Drama Of Amateur Sport, At The Heart Of Its Marketing

The 2014 documentary We Could Be King chronicles the merging of two rival Philadelphia high school football teams, amid school board budget shortfalls and public school closures. Directed by Judd Ehrlich, it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, is now available on Netflix, and won the 2015 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Documentary. The New York Times called it “a memorable season’s worth of moving stories to tell on and off the field, as rich as any in Friday Night Lights.” It’s also a Dick’s Sporting Goods commercial.

Sort of. Not exactly a commercial, but the sporting goods retailer commissioned the doc as a piece of brand content. It was the second major expression of Dick’s content marketing strategy and represents both an evolution of the brand’s previous success and a sign of things to come. Dick’s first major content project was 2013’s Hell Week, a doc series about the Station Camp High School football team as they endure preseason overnight training camp deep in the Tennessee mountains. There are now two seasons of Hell Week online, as well as a women’s high school soccer edition. Coming up this year is another edition of Hell Week, a feature doc following Olympic beach volleyball champion Kerri Walsh-Jennings’ journey to the Summer 2016 Olympics in Rio as she works to win her fourth gold medal, and a new doc on upstate New York’s Salmon River High School women’s lacrosse team, as it challenges the traditional Native Mohawk Nation view that the sport of lacrosse is sacred to men. The latter is part of the brand’s Sports Matter initiative, aiming to raise awareness for underfunded sports programs. On that note, the brand also commissioned Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Buzz Bissinger (Friday Night Lights) to write a thought piece on the idea of sports funding, through the lens of one of the teams Dick’s foundation helped fund last year.

In short, content has become a cornerstone of Dick’s marketing and fueled its appetite for telling compelling sports stories in a variety of formats. Chief marketing officer Lauren Hobart says the brand’s content strategy came about because the Dick’s team fell in love with stories that couldn’t be told in 30 or 60 seconds.

“We have the luxury of working in the sports category where there are just so many powerful and emotional stories,” says Hobart. “For our first Hell Week documentary, we wanted to really show what it was like for these kids and what hell week was all about. That was going to require a week-long shoot and a much longer piece of content than we were typically used to producing. From there, honestly, the strategy just continued to evolve. We had created something so powerful with that first doc, that we just had a hunger to tell more of these types of stories.”





Despite the tendency for most athletic brand and sports marketing to focus on the aspirational power of the pros, Dick’s Sporting Goods’ content has been exclusively focused on amateur sport.“Those are our customers and those are the stories we’re drawn to and want to champion,” says Hobart. “There has been so much incredible power in these stories of amateur athletes. It’s just inherent to our brand strategy. We focus on authenticity at its core, and amateur athletes are in our DNA.”

Ryan Eckel, vice-president of brand marketing says there’s an opportunity in combining higher-end production values with the real world of amateur sports. “There’s a massive content white space out there that represents a huge opportunity to tell stories that aren’t being told but are just as inspiring as a [ESPN] 30 For 30 doc,” says Eckel. “People want real and the value that production can bring is just expertly piecing a story together. These are professionals taking hours of footage, and crafting it into something that reflects the heart of that story.”





The brand’s mantra is that “sports make people better” and its content strategy is designed to reflect that, using the human stories of sport as conveyances of inspiration. That inspiration comes not only from athletic performance, but from the diversity and challenges of life through the lens of sports. Hobart cites We Could Be King as a prime example. “In We Could Be King it hits you with just how strongly sports impact these kids’ lives,” says Hobart. “How we navigate through the process of deciding which stories we want to get behind, they need to be compelling, show that brand belief in action and lastly, it has to have an ability to get distribution and cut through a very cluttered media environment.”