Is Subsidized Internet For The Poor Finally Here?

The White House unveiled an effort this morning to expand broadband access to low-income households . Under a new federal program called ConnectHome, low-cost broadband connections (even including free Google Fiber access in some markets) will be offered to low-income families in markets across the country. Expanding broadband access means access to job opportunities, homework help, and communication with family and loved ones they wouldn’t otherwise have.

ConnectHome depends on partnerships with the private sector; broadband Internet access is being offered through providers including Google Fiber, CenturyLink, and Cox Communications at prices ranging from free to $14.95 a month. Most interestingly, the White House’s proposal comes on the tail of several private initiatives by broadband giants to offer discounted access–initiatives designed to placate regulators in the wake of large mergers.

For instance, AT&T’s proposed acquisition of DirecTV could have an unintended consequence. According to filings submitted to the FCC, AT&T is planning to offer low-cost broadband Internet to poor Americans in the event of a merger.

Under the new terms, AT&T will offer DSL at speeds up to 5mbps/download to consumers for $10 a month, and in areas where AT&T’s speeds don’t reach 5mps, the company will offer 1.5mbps service for $5 a month for the first year. In order to receive the discount price, customers will have to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from the federal government; SNAP is a successor program to food stamps.

Comcast already offers subsidized Internet for low-income customers. The company’s Internet Essentials program offers a laptop for $149.99 and tax, and subsequent 5mbps service for $10 a month. While AT&T’s proposed program is tied to SNAP, Comcast requires customers have at least one child participating in the National School Lunch Program..

These programs serve a vital role in America’s tech ecosystem, even if they aren’t covered much. Subsidized Internet is the mechanism by which individuals and families facing hard times can apply for jobs, communicate with loved ones in the absence of a car, do homework, or even just watch a movie when there’s no money to go out.

And if America plays its cards right, subsidized Internet could be available to all citizens facing economic hard times.