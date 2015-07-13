For The First Time In Nearly 25 Years, The White House Refreshes Its Take On Geriatric Care

Today, the White House announced several new initiatives aimed at making the lives of senior citizens easier and healthier. At the White House Conference on Aging , both the President and the Department of Health and Human Services rolled out several new projects focused on seniors, caregivers, and medical professionals.

Most importantly, a proposal has been made to update safety and quality requirements for America’s more than 15,000 nursing homes for the first time in nearly 25 years, along with $35 million in funding for the Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA) to expand geriatrics training for health care professionals. Other initiatives include intergenerational exercise classes at YMCAs, and various other funding and training projects.

In conjunction with the conference, Uber also announced a new senior mobility pilot project, which will offer free or discounted rides (along with training in how to use the company’s app) to seniors in regional markets in Gainesville, Columbus, Ohio, Austin, Tucson, Phoenix, and Ventura County, California.