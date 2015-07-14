What Is The Apple Watch’s Biggest Problem?

Apple set out to do nothing less than upend yet another entire market–and introduce the word “glanceability” into contemporary vocabs–with the Apple Watch. Since its launch, however, sales have dropped 90%. Is it too expensive? Is something wrong with the design and UX? Or is it just ugly? Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson both have strong feelings on the Watch’s future. Check out this week’s 29th Floor to hear them out, and decide for yourself if the watch is for you.