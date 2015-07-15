Why Your Tailored Cover Letter Strategy May Be Falling Flat

Some of the most successful businesses operating today started with a pain point. In other words, the founders started listening to consumers’ frustrations (or their own) and came up with solutions that worked. Think: Google’s search engine, PayPal’s money transfers, even Etsy’s handmade marketplace.

So it’s no surprise that using this approach also opens that elusive door to a new job. Liz Ryan, a former HR executive and founder of Human Workplace, is a big believer in the power of pain when it comes to applying for a job. When most résumés get thrown into an automated applicant tracking system (ATS) that is designed to search for simple keywords disguised as a plethora of skills requirements, the cover letter might be the only shot a jobseeker has to stand out.

That’s why Ryan recommends a four-point strategy to facilitate the hiring manager’s search for the perfect candidate. Instead of focusing on personal strengths, figure out what the company or department needs most, then tell them how you are uniquely suited to tackle the challenge. Simple and effective, right?

Not so fast says Donna Svei, who as a recruiter (and professional résumé writer), has received her share of these letters. “They’re hard for people to execute well,” she tells Fast Company. For proof, Svei points out the pain letter that Josh Goldstein, cofounder of Underdog.io, wrote to Foursquare three years ago when he was applying for a business development job.

In brief, he was formal but enthusiastic, established himself as a user of the service in addition to being an applicant, and then proceeded to outline four ideas that would help the department forge new media partnerships.

The good news is that it got him noticed by Foursquare’s head of talent. The not-so-great part is that the same person told him:

You spend more time talking about how awesome the company is rather than how awesome YOU are. Why are YOU the perfect fit for this role? What do YOU bring to the table? Why is biz dev the right home for YOU?) Listing ideas in a cover letter can be dangerous. As an outsider, it’s tough to know the exact vision and strategy of the company. If you are 100% sure you’ve nailed it, then the job is yours. But if your ideas go slightly in the wrong, wacky direction, it could do more harm and the company may think you don’t ‘get it.’

In the end, Goldstein got the interview, but not the job.