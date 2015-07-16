What Competing In An Ironman Taught Me About Entrepreneurship

It felt like a dozen hands were pulling me under the water and I couldn’t do a thing about it. A kick knocked my goggles off and I choked on a mouthful of icy water. I was less than 200 meters from the shore and I wanted to quit. This was the start of my Ironman race. And this is exactly what it feels like to start a company.

Between starting a real estate technology company, Hightower, and completing in an Ironman, I’ve had my fair share of feeling in over my head. However, each of these adventures has taught me how to overcome an overwhelming challenge. Here are four humble pieces of advice for all of you crazy enough to do the same.

Starting your own company and running an Ironman race are both intimidating situations, as the outcomes are completely unknown. Despite the fear of failure that constantly was top of mind, I had to ignore my fears and take the plunge; I had to say yes.

One Thursday afternoon, a co-worker dared me to do the Ironman race. Having run several marathons, I wasn’t a stranger to this kind of endurance. Even so, I was scared and nervous. But I couldn’t resist a challenge. I pulled up the website and registered for the 2012 Coeur d’Alene Ironman to a flurry of high fives. After that, there was no turning back.

It was very much the same when starting Hightower. After months of thinking and planning, I realized that nothing was going to happen unless I took the leap. I told my business partner that I was leaving my job to start a technology company and, in an instant, the wheels were irreversibly in motion.

Only when I left the office that night did I realize the gravity of what I’d signed up for. I had the sinking feeling that I’d just made a huge mistake. I knew that if I didn’t make a plan and build a support system for myself, I didn’t have a shot.

When you’re starting a company, there are so many unknowns—that’s why it’s important to have a plan for the things you can actually control. When I started Hightower, I realized it would be difficult to do it alone, so I joined forces with two incredible co-founders.