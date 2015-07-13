Today in Tabs: I’m Not a Watchman, I’m a Watch, Man

Reply All did a good background episode on this last week, before Pao resigned. Longtime internet community manager Chuq Von Rospach argued convincingly that Reddit is effectively dead, since the biker bar in the basement inevitably drives out anyone who doesn’t want to party in a biker bar, and later suggested that Reddit’s (purely theoretical) commitment to free speech could also be salvaged by reinventing Usenet. If you’re not familiar with internet history, “reinventing Usenet” is a euphemism for “burning everything, salting the earth, and shunning the cursed ground even unto the seventh generation.”



Friday, Friday, Also Fired on Friday: Lord @Business Joshua Topolsky either quit Bloomberg or was fired Friday, after reportedly laughing at elderly micromanager Michael Bloomberg’s dumb ideas. Everyone was extremely polite, and Topolsky is already looking forward to his (not yet announced) new job at Fusion, but all signs point to a return to Bloomberg’s signature chaos and infighting, perhaps spurred most recently by blood-drenched William the Conqueror descendent and former Economist editor John Micklethwait, whose desk is reportedly made of skulls without bylines.

U.S. Office of Personnel Management head Katherine Archuleta also “stepped down” Friday, after the agency admitted that it lost the personal information of 21 million Americans to unknown hackers. The agency has promised all 21 million affected people three years of free identity-protection service, to be provided by the first credit monitoring agency that can pull the ancient sword from this stone.

Meanwhile, some idiots bought completely cynical internet crap factory ViralNova for $100 million, which works out to $2,777,777.78 per month of the site’s remaining effective lifespan.

“The difference between the consumeR and the consumeD,” says Tim Cook to a fearful crowd, “is merely R&D.” Pause. “Unleash Project Icarus.” — Paul Ford (@ftrain) July 10, 2015

“Accidents of history sometimes place otherwise unknown people in historic spotlights,” wrote Harper Lee’s attorney and legacy-plunderer Tonja Carter in a historically clumsy and disingenuous Wall St. Journal opinion piece that describes her “discovery” of the manuscript that would become “Go Set A Watchman.” The first chapter of Lee/Carter’s new novel, a gritty “Mockingbird” reboot set in an alternate Maycomb, Alabama where Atticus Finch is openly racist and loathsome instead of secretly racist and admirable, is available on The Guardian. New York Times book critic Michiko Kakutani doesn’t render an unambiguous thumbs up or down but her review is well worth reading.

I was running out of ways to describe new Republican candidates for President, so I’m grateful to Kaili Joy Gray for “Another Dumb A-Hole Is Going To Not Be President, And This Time It’s Scott Walker.” AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka’s response was similarly pithy: