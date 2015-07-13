Watch One Woman’s Agonizing Breakup With Spotify For Apple Music

Sketch comedy troupe Hot Chocolate Party‘s latest skit pits Spotify against Apple Music, with a torn lover in between. Spotify, or “Spotty” as he was once affectionately called, seems to be handling the split fairly well until he finds out he’s being left high and dry for Apple Music: “Why would I be upset? I mean, you’re only leaving me for this buggy, user-interface-jumbled waste of data!”

Shots. Fired.





And if Spotify is going down, he’s taking Pandora and his horrendously off recommendations and Tidal’s cash-flushed cluelessness with him. But if Spotify costs the same as Apple Music and has similar features, why would she leave him? The answer should’ve been evident from the start: Taylor Swift.