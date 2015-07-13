Walmart To Amazon: “Everyone Has Access To The Same Low Prices We Offer”

In a blog post, Walmart CEO Fernando Madeira aims thinly veiled barbs at Amazon’s shopping event–specifically, the notion that its sales will only be accessible to Prime members:

If you’ve shopped Walmart.com, you’ll know that every day is a special day where everyone has access to the same low prices we offer. We mean everyone: you, your neighbor, your boss, your best friend … all of whom are looking for the best price on the things they want and need. We’ve heard some retailers are charging $100 to get access to a sale. But the idea of asking customers to pay extra in order to save money just doesn’t add up for us.

On Wednesday, when Amazon celebrates Prime Day, Walmart says it will introduce thousands of “Rollback” deals (the company’s term for sales), which will last 90 days instead of Amazon’s one day. In addition, Walmart is offering unspecified “Special Atomic Deals,” and, most importantly, lowering its free shipping minimum to $35 instead of $50.

[via Washington Post]