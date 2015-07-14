Airbnb Tackles The Nature Of Humankind In New Values-Driven Campaign

At ESPN’s annual ESPY Awards on July 15th, Caitlyn Jenner will be presented with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. During the first commercial break after that happens, Airbnb will unveil its newest ad campaign with a spot specifically tailored for that moment.

The ad, created by agency TBWA/Chiat/Day LA and directed by Lance Acord, shows a toddler, waddling down a hallway towards a sun-drenched doorway. A soft, string-heavy score plays in the background as the voiceover intones, “Is man kind? Are we good? Go see. Go look through their windows so you can understand their views. Sit at their tables so you can share their tastes. Sleep in their beds so you may know their dreams. Go see and find out just how kind the he’s and she’s of this mankind are.”

During the ESPYs, it will run just as it will online and elsewhere afterwards, with one exception–the end tagline will read “mankind, womankind, transkind, humankind.” It’s the kind of anthem ad that, timed to a moment in pop culture, aims to define a brand. And that’s exactly what Airbnb chief marketing officer Jonathan Mildenhall hopes it will do.

Mildenhall says the company chose to launch the ad at that ESPYs moment because Airbnb is “a provocative brand.” “And the reason it’s provocative is because we believe in humanity and we’re putting that humanity and truth into the soul of our marketing,” says Mildenhall. “That version will run just during that portion of the show and my whole purpose in doing that is to provoke a conversation that will hopefully earn Airbnb a disproportionate share of popular culture.”

Airbnb’s previous campaign “Never A Stranger” largely focused on the diversity and differentiation of its offerings, compared to other travel and accommodation services. Mildenhall says this is a more values-driven marketing platform than that campaign’s more product-driven slant, but that a strategic mix of both are required for a brand to truly break through.

“Those who know how to swing from product-benefit-driven marketing platforms to values-driven marketing platforms are the ones that seem to endure and seem to build the most amount of equity into the brand,” says Mildenhall. “People have to understand what the product does for them and how they might feel when they’re using it, but they also have to be inspired by the type of person that that behavior suggests that they are. This piece of work is all about the values and curiosity, and the next generation of explorers who are invited, motivated and excited about going into the world and being curious about other cultures, people and homes.”