How To Bounce Back From A Huge, Public Mistake

Being first to release a new technology can give a company an advantage in the marketplace, but when the product isn’t true to your brand, it can backfire. Red Hat , a world leader in open-source software, learned this lesson in 2008 when it acquired the tech firm Qumranet in an attempt to move into virtualization, a technology that allows computers to simultaneously run multiple operating systems.

“Typically in technology, the company that can dominate the platform wins,” says Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst, author of The Open Organization: Igniting Passion And Performance. “It was still early in this technology, but VMware was already in the lead.”

Jim Whitehurst Photo: via Redhat

Buying Qumranet would give Red Hat the best open-source alternative in virtualization. The technology came with two pieces: a hypervisor operating system and the management tool used to administer it.

“We bought Qumranet for the hypervisor, which is the underlying layer,” says Whitehurst. “It is the primary virtualization under Open Stack and Google Cloud, and it’s excellent technology. The management tool we inherited, however, was based on a Windows framework. It was Microsoft and proprietary.”

Whitehurst had a dilemma: His tech team was recommending that they wait almost a year before deploying it, giving the company time to rewrite the management tool code to make it open source—but his company had just spent more than $100 million to get a jump on this fast-moving sector.

“The market was quickly adopting the technology, and I wanted Red Hat to be in it,” he says. “If we didn’t get it out quickly, we’d miss the market. My decision was to go to market right away, even though the management tools were proprietary. We’d run with it, and over time build an open-source alternative.”

The decision ended up being a bad one; six months in, complaints from customers and employees started rolling in.