The Upside Of Being Boring

In an age where most career-related tips focus on building a strong personal brand, standing out, and exuding confidence and self-belief, one could be forgiven for assuming that only charismatic individuals who excel at self-promotion stand a realistic chance of success. But the truth is that being boring isn’t so bad. Consider the following advantages of having a boring personality:

Popular writing on leadership emphasizes the role of charisma, yet charisma is just a politically correct term for narcissism, and its benefits are almost always short-lived, and benefit the individual rather than the organization. Yes, charismatic people can charm and inspire others, but in most cases they are too self-centered, entitled, and power driven to care about their teams and subordinates.

The best managers in the world tend to be stable rather than excitable, consistent rather than erratic, as well as polite and considerate.

Conversely, the best managers in the world tend to be stable rather than excitable, consistent rather than erratic, as well as polite and considerate. They are a resource for employees who feel reassured by being able to read them, trust them, and rely on them, and as Jim Collins’s famous research showed, they are remarkably humble.

For all the talk about disruptive, creative, and curious employees, most firms still prefer to hire and promote people who follow rules and are well-behaved. That is, being rewarding to deal with, and particularly behaving in consistent and predictable ways, is a critical career weapon across the world.

The psychological reason for this is that most people—including employers—strive to make their environments as structured and predictable as possible. People who are eccentric, erratic, and flamboyant are too unpredictable and risky for their superiors, who also perceive them as a threat because of their higher and more explicit levels of ambition. What power-hungry leaders want is an army of yes men. In other words, people who are obedient, and happy to follow their boss.

This is more than just a career benefit—it is really a life-related advantage in general. Indeed, people who are boring tend to exercise higher self-control and are generally less tempted to engage in law-breaking, self-harming, or other-harming behavior. Examples for this would the majority of people in the world who rarely develop any addictions or get involved in any criminal activity.

Conformist people follow the rules and ascribe to the status quo by endorsing and following mainstream moral standards. These are the people who would be very cheap to insure, and who probably subsidize the adrenaline-junkies of the world with their health care bills. But as large-scale longitudinal studies have shown conventional, prudent, conscientious people who live standard and balanced lives tend to live longer and healthier lives.