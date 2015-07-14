Do Men Negotiate More Aggressively With A Female Boss?

Salary negotiation is tricky. Ask for too much and you may lose the opportunity to someone else who came in with lower expectations. Fail to ask or lowball, and you could be in for a career-long deficit .

The fact that gender plays favorites in salary negotiations doesn’t help. Women’s discomfort with asking for a better offer combined with evidence that the “social cost” of negotiating (i.e., the hiring manager’s willingness to work with the candidate once they’ve seen them angling for more) is higher for female employees makes for tough going.

Now, new studies reveal that even when women are on the employer’s side of the negotiations, the playing field still isn’t level. According to research published by the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, three experiments revealed that men feel more threatened by a female boss and tend to negotiate even more aggressively.

Lead researcher Ekaterina Netchaeva, an assistant professor of management and technology at Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, believes this is caused by the shifting of gender roles. Society’s view of working women may be keeping pace with their participation in the labor force, but it’s also contributing to an ambiguity surrounding the concept of masculinity. “Even men who support gender equality may see these advances as a threat to their masculinity, whether they consciously acknowledge it or not,” Netchaeva said in a statement.

To uncover the hidden bias, the researchers conducted three experiments. One small survey was all about negotiating salary. In it, 52 male college students and 24 female students at a U.S. university were asked to negotiate their salary at a new job in a computer exercise with a male or female hiring manager. Once they had, the participants were asked to guess words that appeared on a computer for a fraction of a second. Those who selected words such as “fear” or “risk” were judged to feel more threatened.



The men who were negotiating with a woman as their manager acted more threatened. As such, they asked for more money ($49,400 average) as opposed to less when asking from a male manager ($42,870 average).

It’s not surprising that women negotiated for a lower salary overall ($41,346 average), as the aforementioned studies have borne out. It didn’t matter whether they were asking a man or a woman, implying that just having more women in leadership positions may not change the gender wage gap.