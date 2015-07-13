It’s Hard(er) To Take “True Detective” Seriously Once You’ve Seen It Mashed Up With “Starsky and Hutch”

Viewers and critics have been pretty vocal about losing that loving feeling for True Detective in its sophomore season. Some say the story is hard to follow, others complain that “L.A. noir” is not a suitable vibe to follow up “Southern gothic.” One thing almost everyone agrees on is that the series suffers from a terminal lack of humor and an abundance of self-seriousness, which makes this video mashing up the series with Starsky and Hutch even more ridiculous.

Created as part of Vulture’s remix series, “True Detective Meets Starsky and Hutch” inserts the characters from HBO’s hard-boiled drama into the context of a freewheeling ’70s cop show. Taylor Kitsch’s Paul Woodrugh, who really, really just wants to get back on his motorcycle, especially has a ’70s cop look to him, even though Colin Farrell’s Ray Velcoro has the shaggy mustache. The faded filter gives the film stock an authentic look, but the real stars here are the music and the title cards. (Aside from the font choice, there are a couple of fun choices like stylizing Vince Vaughn’s heavy as “‘Boss’ Semyon.”) The net effect makes it a little bit harder to take True Detective as seriously as it wants to be taken, which might actually improve the viewing experience.



