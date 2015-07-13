“Bloom County” Revisited: Cartoonist Berkeley Breathed’s Beloved Comic Strip is Back!

The one good thing about Donald Trump running for president–aside from the sheer comedy of it all–is that he may be responsible for bringing back the Pulitzer Prize-winning comic strip Bloom County by author and cartoonist Berkeley Breathed .

Breathed shared a photo on Facebook yesterday showing him at his computer with a rough sketch of everyone’s favorite penguin, Opus, and the caption “A return after 25 years. Feels like going home.” When a commenter asked Breathed if Trump’s presidential bid had anything to do with it, Breathed replied, “This creator can’t precisely deny that the chap you mention had nothing to do with it.”

And so, some words we never thought we’d say: thank you, Mr. Trump.

Bloom County ran from December 1980 to August 1989, introducing us to unforgettable characters like Milo Bloom, Bill the Cat, and Opus–and an equally unforgettable political satire and wit that will be a much-welcomed safe haven for the impending B.S. storm of 2016.

UPDATE: In an email interview with The New York Times, Berkeley Breathed revealed his new Bloom County comic strips will be published on Facebook and gave a more detailed explanation of why he decided to return after a 25 year hiatus: “Deadlines and dead-tree media took the fun out of a daily craft that was only meant to be fun. I had planned to return to Bloom County in 2001, but the sullied air sucked the oxygen from my kind of whimsy. Bush and Cheney’s fake war dropped it for a decade like a bullet to the head. But silliness suddenly seems safe now. Trump’s merely a sparkling symptom of a renewed national ridiculousness. We’re back, baby.”