Harvey Nichols Uses CCTV Footage Of Shoplifters And Arrests To Launch Loyalty App

The 100-second online spot uses real-life CCTV footage of shoplifters helping themselves in the store and then getting caught in the act. The footage shows the thieves surreptitiously filling bags and concealing goods about their persons before exiting the store. They are then dramatically pursued and apprehended by store detectives and are later seen in “holding rooms” awaiting the arrival of the police. The identities of the guilty have been obscured with animated faces created by the Layzell Brothers at Blink.

The film and other elements in the campaign, which was created by agency Adam&Eve/DDB, carry the strapline: “Love Freebies? Get them legally. The new Rewards App from Harvey Nichols.”





A site explaining the app and its benefits features photographs by Marcelo Krasilcic of some very snappily dressed shoplifters getting caught red-handed. It’s all intended to make the point that there is now a better way to get stuff free in Harvey Nichols.





It is the latest edgily themed work from the luxury retailer. Its “Sorry I spent it on myself,” campaign from Christmas 2013 won multiple awards including a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity last year.