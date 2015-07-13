Watch One Man’s Quest To Find A Date–GASP!–Without The Internet

The Internet age has transformed many aspects of our 21st-century lives–how we work, play, communicate, and yes, how we mate. From dating sites that can get remarkably lifestyle specific , to apps like Tinder, much of the mystery (along with the anxiety, flop sweats and face-to-face rejection) that once surrounded approaching a stranger IRL is gone.

Director Samuel Abrahams wanted to see what would happen if a man tried to find a date in a dating-site-direct way, but offline, so he sent his buddy Tom Greaves out in London to chat up women anywhere and everywhere to see if he could find a match.





The resulting short film “Offline Dating” is more than a bit cringe-inducing at times, and will surely make plenty of people thank the tech gods they can swipe their way to dating success. But it also reveals the limitations of online life, as well as the desire among some that there was still more serendipity involved in modern dating.