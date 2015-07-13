Here Are The 21 Trailers And Reveals Everybody Was Talking About At Comic-Con

The saddest words to read on the Monday following San Diego Comic-Con are: “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by FOX.” Unfortunately for anyone not in Hall H at the biggest genre convention in the world over the weekend, those words are now hovering over perhaps the weekend’s best-received trailer like a tombstone engraving. Scour the Internet long enough and you will find a ripped leak of the very R-rated Deadpool trailer, but by the time you find it, Fox may have deigned to give it an official release. (It’s not due for another three weeks , but who knows.) Such are the vicissitudes of life and also Comic-Con. The good news, however, is that a Death Star’s worth of kickass new footage has already emerged online from SDCC. There are first glimpses of much-beloved projects like the new Dr. Who and next year’s villain-summit, Suicide Squad, reveals of new trailers for hot properties like Batman vs Superman, behind the scenes footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Have a look at all the best available footage that premiered at Nerd Mecca below.

The teaser trailer that debuted in April met with a so-so reception, but this one delivers more of what fans want to see out of a clash between DC’s two most popular superheroes in the same movie.

The first two trailers for the new Star Wars were slam dunks multiplied by the power of grand slams. This look behind the curtain follows similar suit.

Hmm, that new goofily tattooed Joker is starting to seem less ridiculous (in a good way!) the more we see of him.

We’ve been teased plenty about this new Walking Dead companion series in short bursts, but this three minute trailer finally gives a sense of what this show is all about: getting in on the zombie apocalypse at the ground floor.

There’s no way around it: this leaked footage sucks. But looking past that, it seems there’s at least a decent chance Bryan Singer’s follow-up to the superb X-Men: Days of Future Past will improve upon its predecessor.