Here Are The 21 Trailers And Reveals Everybody Was Talking About At Comic-Con

The saddest words to read on the Monday following San Diego Comic-Con are: “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by FOX.” Unfortunately for anyone not in Hall H at the biggest genre convention in the world over the weekend, those words are now hovering over perhaps the weekend’s best-received trailer like a tombstone engraving. Scour the Internet long enough and you will find a ripped leak of the very R-rated Deadpool trailer, but by the time you find it, Fox may have deigned to give it an official release. (It’s not due for another three weeks, but who knows.) Such are the vicissitudes of life and also Comic-Con. The good news, however, is that a Death Star’s worth of kickass new footage has already emerged online from SDCC. There are first glimpses of much-beloved projects like the new Dr. Who and next year’s villain-summit, Suicide Squad, reveals of new trailers for hot properties like Batman vs Superman, behind the scenes footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Have a look at all the best available footage that premiered at Nerd Mecca below.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
The teaser trailer that debuted in April met with a so-so reception, but this one delivers more of what fans want to see out of a clash between DC’s two most popular superheroes in the same movie.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The first two trailers for the new Star Wars were slam dunks multiplied by the power of grand slams. This look behind the curtain follows similar suit.
Suicide Squad
Hmm, that new goofily tattooed Joker is starting to seem less ridiculous (in a good way!) the more we see of him.
Fear the Walking Dead
We’ve been teased plenty about this new Walking Dead companion series in short bursts, but this three minute trailer finally gives a sense of what this show is all about: getting in on the zombie apocalypse at the ground floor.
X-Men: Apocalypse (leak)
There’s no way around it: this leaked footage sucks. But looking past that, it seems there’s at least a decent chance Bryan Singer’s follow-up to the superb X-Men: Days of Future Past will improve upon its predecessor.
The Shannara Chronicles
It’s a new scripted series based on Terry Brooks’ best-selling fantasy books, coming to MTV in January 2016.
Doctor Who, season 9
It’s a trailer for the first season set to star the new Doctor, Peter Capaldi.
Sherlock
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
Con Man
That’s short for Convention Man, written, directed by, and starring Con Vet Alan Tudyk.
Fantastic Four
SuperMansion
This Incredibles-like series is the brainchild of one Bryan Cranston.
Halo: The Fall of Reach
Air
Starring The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus; produced by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman.
Vikings Season 4
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Ash vs Evil Dead
The Man in the High Castle
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Outcast
Oh, and speaking of The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, this is his next TV series.
Hannibal
The show may not have much longer left in the world (NBC has cancelled it and several other networks have passed on adopting it), but the remaining half season of Hannibal will feature the Red Dragon arc that initially introduced Hannibal Lecter back in Thomas Harris’s orginal book.