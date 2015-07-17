What To Do When You Land An Informational Interview

Informational interviews provide the perfect opportunity to pick the brain of someone you admire, expand your network—and make a good impression on someone who just might hire you in the future. (Read: all you summer interns should consider scheduling at least one before your internship ends.)

If you’re new to informational interviewing, however, it can be hard to tell whether or not you’re really putting your best foot forward. So with the help of Hallie Crawford, certified career coach and founder of HallieCrawford.com, and Maggie Mistal, certified career consultant and executive coach at MMM Career Consulting, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to proper informational interview etiquette.

Setting up an informational interview can be totally intimidating. Chances are you’re trying to chat with someone whose career path you really admire, and it’s easy to imagine a worst-case scenario in which you make a major typo in your email/annoy your potential interviewee/get rejected.

To make the request a little easier on yourself, both Crawford and Mistal suggest reaching out to a “warm” contact. A warm contact is anyone that you have some sort of distant connection to, such as friend of a friend, an alum from your college, or someone you previously connected with on any social media platform—including Levo.com. “Contact people you know first, then branch out beyond that and find people to talk to through friends, family, and former co-workers, as well as through Linkedin or your alumni association,” Crawford says.

Mistal also stresses the importance of eliminating any “I”s from your email request. You want to let your potential interviewee know specifically why she is the right person for you to talk to—not why you would benefit from talking to her. “It’s like if you met somebody at a networking event and they didn’t even say, ‘Hi, what’s your name?’ They just started launching into who they are,” Mistal says. “You’d think, ‘This is weird.’ So what I always tell people is you’ve got to focus on the person you’re talking to. It’s got to be about them first.”

Congratulations! Your informational interviewee has accepted your request. Now you’ve got to propose a location for the meeting, which can be tough when the possibilities are seemingly endless. Do you meet at your interviewee’s office? A cute coffee shop? The lunch spot down the street? Or would everyone be better off if the convo went down over the phone?

Finding the right answer isn’t hard—just present the options to your interviewee and let her choose what she finds most convenient. “Offering a meal or coffee is nice because you’re giving something in return to them for their time,” Crawford says. “But if they prefer in their office or over the phone, go with what they are comfortable with.”