Daryl In Peril, Rick Blood-Encrusted In Meaty First Trailer For “The Walking Dead” Season Six

AMC launched the first trailer for The Walking Dead’s sixth season at San Diego Comic Con, along with a look at all the hoopla that will surround the premiere of the network’s marquee series Season 6 premiere on October 11.





The trailer shows season 6 picking up where last season left off, with an increasingly bad Rick, the appearance and bigger role of now-Zen-master Morgan, Alexandria crumbling, and someone pointing a gun at Daryl’s head!

Leading up to the new season, AMC is giving new fans a chance to catch up on the series with a “5 Sundays/5 Seasons” marathon, airing a single season on each Sunday between July 26th and August 23rd. Also on August 23rd, the network will air “Talking Dead Season 6 Preview Special,” hosted by Chris Hardwick, that will feature new season previews, cast interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks.

Producers revealed a few other details at Comic-Con, including the addition of Ethan Embry and Nurse Jackie’s Merritt Wever to the cast, and the looming threat of end-of-season-5 menace, The Wolves.