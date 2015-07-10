advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Daryl In Peril, Rick Blood-Encrusted In Meaty First Trailer For “The Walking Dead” Season Six

Daryl In Peril, Rick Blood-Encrusted In Meaty First Trailer For “The Walking Dead” Season Six
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

AMC launched the first trailer for The Walking Dead’s sixth season at San Diego Comic Con, along with a look at all the hoopla that will surround the premiere of the network’s marquee series Season 6 premiere on October 11.


The trailer shows season 6 picking up where last season left off, with an increasingly bad Rick, the appearance and bigger role of now-Zen-master Morgan, Alexandria crumbling, and someone pointing a gun at Daryl’s head!

Leading up to the new season, AMC is giving new fans a chance to catch up on the series with a “5 Sundays/5 Seasons” marathon, airing a single season on each Sunday between July 26th and August 23rd. Also on August 23rd, the network will air “Talking Dead Season 6 Preview Special,” hosted by Chris Hardwick, that will feature new season previews, cast interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks.

Producers revealed a few other details at Comic-Con, including the addition of Ethan Embry and Nurse Jackie’s Merritt Wever to the cast, and the looming threat of end-of-season-5 menace, The Wolves.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life