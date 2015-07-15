Is Your Boss Bringing You Down Or Pushing You Forward?

Having been blessed with a parade of truly terrific bosses , I know how vital a supportive manager is to your overall job experience and development, especially in the early stages of your career. At the same time, mediocre bosses are as common as Mondays (that is to say, they pop up everywhere you turn) and horror stories about terrible bosses are all too familiar.

So what are the warning signs of a boss who is more concerned with his or her own clout than advancing the team as a whole? How can you tell if your boss will give you credit up the ladder, introduce you to the right people, and be an advocate for your work? Seven questions to ask yourself:

Management is difficult, and you will more than likely run into one of these bosses during your career: the boss who provides no feedback at all, the boss who only gives negative feedback, and the boss who constantly doles out blind praise. Good managers must be able to provide precise, constructive feedback.

Workplace strategist Laurie Battaglia talked about the dangers of a boss who gives no feedback. “You have no idea whether you are doing things right, wrong, or have any chance of promotion,” she says. “When you ask, they put you off or just say, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing!’ ‘Keep doing what you’re doing’ is great only if you know what that is.” A boss who only gives negative feedback is equally problematic. “All you hear is what you’re doing wrong, never what you’re doing right,” Battaglia says. “This leaves you with an ‘I can’t do anything right’ point of view.”

No better than the other two is the boss who gives endless praise. “I used to work for a non-profit and had a boss who would always praise us, kept telling us what a great staff we were,” writer Mickey Gast tells me. “The thing is, this praising machine would not listen to our feedback, dismissed our carefully worded complaints, and basically buried his head in the sand when it came to suggestions. It felt great for a couple of months, until I realized that praising loud and often was his way of saying ‘I hope this makes you happy, because I sure won’t follow up with anything else.’” This type of boss may just be an incompetent manager who hides behind constant praise as a means of trying to keep his or her staff happy. Regardless, this person is probably not going to help you develop as an employee.

“A boss who doesn’t care about your interests won’t take the time to get to know you on a personal level,” business coach Jennifer Reitmeyer says. “She won’t concern herself with learning about your background beyond what’s included on your résumé, your goals, or your vision for your career and your life. A caring boss will take time to learn about what you’re trying to accomplish in your career, both short-term and long-term.” I recently wrote about this very topic with regards to getting a promotion—you need to initiate a conversation with your boss early on about your goals for this job, your potential next job, and your long-term career. If your boss is not willing to engage in that dialogue with you, that’s a red flag.

“The best clues to whether your boss is an advocate in your career, or an antagonist, is her execution on your good ideas,” tech entrepreneur Felicite Moorman says. “Does she prioritize your ideas? Does she offer meaningful, well-thought feedback? Does she forward those good ideas in serious ways? Does she credit you to your peers, her peers, and superiors? And finally, execution. Do you see your good ideas come to fruition, accomplishments you can point to in the future?”