How A Charter School Giant Revamped Its Culture To Put A Stop To Burnout

Take the daily headaches that a startup founder faces—hiring, retention, staff development, setting metrics for success—and then pile on the stress of overseeing classrooms packed with high-volume, high-energy boys and girls. For a new school principal, it’s just another day at the office.

“Principals have all the management challenges that any leader has, and they have all of the challenge of working with kids,” says Dave Levin, cofounder of KIPP charter schools, one of the U.S.’s largest charter networks, with more than 180 schools in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

No wonder KIPP principals were burning out after just a year or two on the job, circa 2010. Of the KIPP principals who founded schools in 2006, only half were still in the same role four years later. As Levin looked at the data—KIPP had grown from a single Houston classroom to nearly 100 schools at that point—he grew increasingly concerned about the organization’s ability to open new locations. Moreover, research was starting to show that principal turnover had a detrimental effect on student learning.

I tend not to think about issues of balance, I tend to think about issues of fulfillment.

“The departure of a principal is associated with higher teacher turnover rates and lower student achievement gains,” according to a 2011 report on principal career paths published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. “Faltering organizations with high levels of turnover often have difficulty attracting experienced successors, who tend to be more effective. As a result, they become trapped in a ‘vicious circle’ of high managerial turnover and declining performance.”

Levin resolved to avoid that fate. “It was a really a shift in thinking about it as something you do for a limited time, almost as a tour of duty, to a view that this was something you could do for a career,” he says.

At the same time, the education reform movement was looking to dispel the perception that the young idealists it was recruiting into classrooms were using teaching as a stepping stone to jobs in professions like law and finance. Teach For America, in particular, has faced criticism for the systemic effects of its revolving door of talent. Though some charter leaders seem to have embraced the rhythm of TFA, hiring teachers willing to work 80-plus hour weeks for two-year stints, others have begun to question the wisdom of that model. To retain teachers into their late twenties and thirties, Slate reports, schools are experimenting with everything from standard pay raises to “doctor days,” one charter network’s moniker for semi-annual personal days dedicated to health and well-being.

When I came to KIPP there was this idea of the school leader as a mythic figure. It was this heroic model.

KIPP’s effort to retain principals suggests that job perks along those lines, while well-intentioned, won’t be enough. To reduce turnover, schools have to change their underlying culture.