Digiboo’s Zippy Download Kiosks Are Coming To An Airport Near You

Most domestic flights charge customers for access to on-demand movies or TV. A startup called Digiboo is trying a different approach: ultra-high speed download kiosks in airports that deliver TV shows and movies within minutes.

The kiosks, which will be deployed to several hundred airports by the end of 2015, require users to download programs via a special app. Encrypted movies will then be sent to users’ devices via a separate Wi-Fi router that Digiboo claims is significantly faster than most Internet networks provided by airports. The company claims its system will download 1.3 gigabyte movies to mobile devices in under three minutes. 100 of the kiosks have already been deployed, primarily to airports in the Midwest, and the number is expected to increase to 2,000 in the next year.

Digiboo is following a fairly standard pricing plan when compared to airlines and competitors like Redbox: Movies range from $3.99 to $4.99 per rental depending on their release date, and the catalog largely consists of titles available on other services as well. The company appears to be hedging its bets on the fact that airport patrons may prefer to purchase content ahead of time through their mobile device, rather than swiping a credit card on a plane or relying on a communal TV screen on airlines that don’t provide personal seat-back screens.

Digiboo is currently available on iOS, with an Android launch expected by September.

