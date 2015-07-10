Watch Drake As Bieber, Oprah, Rob Ford, Miley, and More In New Video On Apple Music

For the first video of his latest hit record If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, Drake has taken Conan O’Brien’s celebrity face-melding gag to new, arty, and slightly disturbing heights.

Drake debuted “Energy” on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe and the video is exclusively streamed for now on the artist’s Connect page within Apple Music. In the video, directed by Fleur and Manu, Drake’s face gets melded with a wide variety of celebrities, from his hometown’s ex-mayor Rob Ford and LeBron James, to Obama and Oprah, to Miley Cyrus and Kanye. He even takes a turn as Al Cowlings giving OJ a Bronco ride. Not gonna lie to you, it gets pretty weird. You may never look at “Wrecking Ball” the same again. Watch it here.



