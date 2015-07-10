Indian Police To Citizens: If You See A Crime Being Committed, Periscope It

Twitter-owned livestreaming app Periscope could soon become a crime-fighting tool. Police in the city of Bangalore–often called the Silicon Valley of India–want to encourage citizens to livestream crimes as they happen , essentially asking bystanders to broadcast crimes to the Internet in real time.

The first step is to increase engagement and open lines of communication by having local police officers stream press conferences on Periscope. “During our press conferences, we’d like to use Periscope so that people can see it happening,” police commissioner MN Reddi told the Economic Times, an Indian newspaper. “They can send comments and interact with us live.”

Reddi, who has almost 300,000 Twitter followers, thinks using Periscope will encourage the public to interact more with the police force, and vice versa. (He also insisted on the entire police force joining Twitter, according to the Economic Times.) The police employ social media “to great effect,” the paper writes, which encourages residents of the city to reach out to them with comments and alerts.

Eventually, the Bangalore police plan to have Periscope crime videos viewed by a central control room, allowing them to quickly pin down the location of a crime and notify authorities. As a senior officer told the Economic Times, “We hope that it will work as a live surveillance camera in everybody’s pocket.”

Fast Company previously reported on the work of nonprofit organization Witness, which uses Periscope and Meerkat to prevent crime.

