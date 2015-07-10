Senators: We Want FCC Investigation Of “Ridiculous” Cable And Internet Prices

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and prominent Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren are demanding the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) investigate what they’re calling the “ridiculous prices” of broadband Internet and cable television in the United States. The two legislators are joined by Minnesota senator Al Franken and Massachusetts senator Ed Markey in their belief that a lack of choice in Internet and cable providers is leading to artificially inflated prices and poor customer service.

“Many Americans have very few, if any, options when it comes to choosing their local cable and Internet provides,” the senators wrote in a letter to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday, according to The Hill. “As the telecommunications industry has become increasingly concentrated, this lack of choice has resulted in huge price increases and often poor services for customers.”

The senators are requesting that the FCC regulate broadband pricing–a legal gray area for the agency due to open Internet rules. They have also asked that the FCC release information on how much customers pay for Internet and cable by state and by company, along with data detailing how much rural consumers pay in contrast to their urban and suburban counterparts.

[via The Hill]